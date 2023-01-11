NOTAM System Outage Halts U.S. Flights (UPDATED)

The FAA issued a ground stop across the U.S. following an overnight outage of the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system. According to an Air Traffic Control System Command Center (ATCSCC) advisory, the system went down at 2028Z on Jan. 10 with no new NOTAMs or amendments able to be processed. As of 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time (EST), departures were resuming at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL). The ground stop was lifted and domestic departures at all other airports began to resume at 9 a.m. EST.
“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System,” the agency said in a statement. “We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”
The cause of the NOTAM system failure is not yet known. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that there is currently no evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack, noting that the Department of Transportation will be conducting a full investigation. An estimated 5,000 commercial flights had been delayed by the issue as of 10 a.m. EST.
“White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that there is currently no evidence that the outage was caused by a cyberattack”
Why would blaming the outage on internal (administration) failures make it any less scary?
Internal problems (and they generally are not “administration” related, i.e. someone screwed up) can be expected from time to time. For example, we all lose things occasionally. A cyberattack is the equivalent of someone breaking into your house and TAKING things. Most people would be more concerned about the latter than the former.
If nationwide outages can occur if just one person trips over a power cord then that is still the administration.
Inexcusable, especially the ground stops. Next thing you know the FAA will be putting out nationwide ground stops for cloud cover!
Are we making ourselves ever more vulnerable with the increase in and mania for computerized everything? Not saying we shouldn’t use them but with the Russians, Red Chinese, and North Koreans prowling around on the internet we are capable of being had also think EMP. Love her statement “currently there is no evidence.” It happened last night and this is just a tad premature.
In short, yes.
The longer answer is that resilient and secure computer systems are not cheap or easy to maintain, yet IT staff who maintain the systems are often some of the first people cut, and many organizations don’t want to pay for a fully-resilient system, so compromises are made. And even if a fully-resilient system is purchased and maintained properly, there are still ways in which it can be disrupted (often as a result of human error).
This isn’t to say we shouldn’t use these systems. But critical infrastructure should have some form of backup system, at least to allow reduced or delayed service levels. We have procedures to fly IFR in the case of lost-comms or non-radar environments, but apparently we don’t have procedures for the loss of the NOTAM system.
Too much time invested making sure the acronym is politically correct… Not enough time to make it resilient. 🙂
Agreed!…what major BullScat perpetuated by TRANNYSEC, “ButtinaGig” Moron Supremo.
Notice to Airmen around for my entire aviation career. Glad that my 40 year career in Airline Commercial/Military aviation are over! GolfFoxtrot-243.0 On Guard OUT…
Now that you’ve hurled the first offensive stone, Horace, do you really think the Secretary of Transportation, an Oxford Rhodes Scholar who spent seven years as an officer in the Naval Reserves, and voluntarily deployed to Afghanistan, had anything to do with the NOTAM outage?
Or did you just want an excuse to spew your ignorant homophobic spittle?
The Swedish NOTAM system had been away for many months in Sweden due to new computer system – but we could always log into the NOTAM systems in neighbouring countries.
I assume you in the US also have the standard that when a NOTAM is issued it goes into
the international NOTAM system at the same time as it is logged at the national system.
So the US system should have been redundant?
For the past few years, the FAA has been preparing for/upgrading the old NOTAM system to be more compatible with those of other countries (not all) around the world. That was suppose to finish around summer of this year. It would not surprise me if someone threw a switch before something was ready and brought the whole thing to it’s knees. Or, worse, they thought it was ready and forgot to separate the backup/standby system prior to implementing a change (making it unrecoverable as the standby system incorporated the change when it rolled into the production system).
For a system that has such a high impact on air travel, it seems the design is not as resilient as folks thought. Much like the ground control issue in Florida a week or so ago that caused delays in the region until they figured out how to resolve it.
They could just scrap the whole NOTAM system and post on Facebook or Twitter. Cheaper, faster, more reliable and more people would see it.