RedTail Flight Academy Gets New SMS

The all-volunteer RedTail Flight Academy will be receiving advanced safety management system (SMS) software from Baldwin Safety & Compliance, according to an announcement from Baldwin. The Academy, which is working to promote the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and provide programs for “youth from areas traditionally underrepresented in aviation [and] other science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM] careers,” opened its doors in September. Baldwin will also be contributing consulting and mentoring services to the school.

“I am excited to be working with the outstanding team at the RedTail Flight Academy and look forward to mentoring students that are presented with a unique opportunity for a career in aviation,” said Baldwin Safety & Compliance director of standards Jason Starke. “As our industry’s workforce demands continue, it’s important that we open doors for these students to provide a future of diversity and inclusion.”

Located at New York’s Stewart International Airport (SWF), RedTail Flight Academy offers a Part 141 flight training curriculum for students between the ages of 18 and 21. Students receive scholarships for the 10-month program, which is designed to take them through their multi-engine commercial license with an instrument rating. As previously reported by AVweb, RedTail Flight Academy took delivery of its first Piper Pilot 100i trainer during a ceremony at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh last summer.