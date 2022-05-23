NAFI Celebrates 55 Years

The National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI), which was founded in 1967 with the mission “to raise and maintain the professional standing of flight instructors,” is celebrating its 55th anniversary. Alongside the milestone, the organization has aired the 55th episode of its monthly live-streamed MentorLIVE broadcast, noting that the program has now logged over 140,000 unique viewers and offers a total of 41,600 hours of instruction. MentorLIVE was launched as part of NAFI’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“NAFI’s vision is ‘Safer pilots through excellence in flight instruction’,” the organization said. “Excellence has been at the core of NAFI’s values since the organization’s inception. Safety is the foundation of all flight training and recognizes the ever-present need for ongoing proficiency training by all pilots. To reach this vision, the organization’s mission states, ‘NAFI promotes flight instruction excellence through education, mentorship, and advocacy.’”

NAFI is also recognizing the 25th year of its ongoing NAFI Master Certificated Flight Instructor Accreditation Program (MCFI). MCFI is credited with being the first FAA-approved accreditation program available for flight instruction. NAFI currently serves members in the U.S. in 35 countries around the world.