Sporty’s Launches New CFI Portal

Sporty’s officially launched its new portal for flight instructors on Wednesday as part of its 2022 Pilot Training platform. The Sporty’s CFI Portal includes lesson plans, a flight instructor refresher course, a library of FAA publications, special CFI offers and access to the company’s pilot training courses. It also allows instructors to monitor their students’ progress in Sporty’s pilot training courses.

“We designed the CFI portal as a platform to manage and organize students, monitor progress, and give instructors access to the tools and resources to help in their teaching activity,” said Eric Radtke, Sporty’s Academy chief instructor. “Given the popularity of home-study resources, the portal also helps instructors and students stay engaged in the learning process and moving toward a common goal.”

All portal content is available for free to active flight instructors. In addition, Sporty’s noted that the 17-lesson online flight instructor refresher course (eFIRC) offered on the portal satisfies the requirements to renew a CFI. The Sporty’s CFI Portal can be found at Sportys.com/CFI.