NASA Picks Four Teams For University Leadership Initiative

NASA has selected teams from four universities to participate in the agency’s University Leadership Initiative (ULI). Three teams will work on research aimed at lowering or eliminating aircraft emissions while the fourth will focus on autonomy research in support of NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility campaign.

The teams are joining the initiative from the University of Central Florida, Florida State University, Georgia Institute of Technology and University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

“Aviation of the future has to be climate friendly to keep the world flying, and a great way to do that is to allow tomorrow’s top minds to begin making contributions to these goals while still in school,” said ULI project manager Koushik Datta.

According to NASA, the ULI program is aiming to “support NASA’s aeronautical research goals and provide students with valuable experience in solving real-world technical challenges.” Since its launch in 2017, 19 teams have participated in the initiative. The agency expects to open its next request for ULI proposals in March 2022.