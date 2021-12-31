MultimediaGallerypotw Picture Of The Week, December 30, 2021 By Editorial Staff - December 30, 2021 0 Print Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin 1 of 4 A Navion waits out weather at North America's highest airport, KLXV, Leadville, Colorado. Shot with Nikon D7000 18 mm lens ISO 320 f/10, 1/400 sec. Copyrighted photo by Glenn Hirsch.PICTURE OF THE WEEK: Navion Waits Out Weather Photo taken at Corynnia Station near Griffith in the state of New South Wales, Australia. Piper Arrow III, registration VH-BIB. Shot with a Canon EOS 6D Mark II camera, f/1.8 1/4 second exposure. Copyrighted photo by Derek Recsei.Piper Arrow III at Corynnia Station Taken at 21D (Lake Elmo, MN) at the end of a long cross country flight coming from 4B0 (South Albany, NY) with KANE as the destination. We stopped 17 NM short for obvious reasons. Taken with an iPhone 12. Photo by Ben Richter.

Better Stay Put

Shot with a Pixel 5A at FL260 on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo by Lyle Jalbert.

Sunset Over Salt Lake A quick note for submitters: If you've got several photos that you feel are "POTW" material, your best bet is to submit them one-a-week! That gives your photos a greater chance of seeing print on AVweb, and it makes the selection process a little easier on us, too. ;) I certify that I am the photographer of this image or have express permission from the copyright holder to release publication rights to AVweb as provided in Rule #2.Type Your Name Here* Typing your name here serves as an electronic signature, indicating that you have read our submission guidelines and certify that you are authorized to release copyright for this image.CAPTCHANameThis field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ