AV8 Prep Launches Online Learning Platform

Aviation training provider AV8 Prep has launched a new online learning platform geared toward private pilots and aspiring aviators. The company is offering courses covering certificates and ratings including private pilot, instrument, commercial, certified flight instructor and drone pilot. According to AV8 Prep, it took almost 30 months to complete production of over 2,000 in-flight video clips, green screen studio work and a lecture/interview series for the platform.

“AV8 Prep gives inspiring pilots the chance to have more accessibility to all the necessary tools they need in one place” said AV8 Prep CEO Drew Clark. “Our platform represents a significant leap forward in aviation training, offering a modern and accessible approach to learning. We believe that by providing aspiring pilots with the tools they need to succeed, we can help shape the future of aviation.”

To celebrate the platform’s launch, Clark and fellow AV8 Prep instructor Bob Kamm conducted a flight with the goal of landing at all Florida public and paved airports in 72 hours. Flying a Cirrus SR22, Clark and Kamm reached 104 airports during the three-day trip. AV8 Prep says it plans to give away a free online ground school course license for each airport visited.

Further information is available at www.av8prep.com.