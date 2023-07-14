UAS4STEM Competition To Return To AirVenture

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) will be holding its UAS4STEM competition at the 2023 Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in convention. Now in its third year, the competition will include both beginner and advanced divisions for the first time. UAS4STEM is open to teams of students ages 11 to 19.

“As the competition has evolved, we want to continue to challenge the competitors who return year after year,” said Kyle Jaracz, AMA’s Education Director. “The Advanced Division will have teams build on skills from last year’s competition.”

UAS4STEM teams build their drones prior to the competition and are scored on how well they are able to complete a specific mission. Teams competing in the beginner class will focus on unmanned aircraft system (UAS/drone) programming and flying fundamentals while advanced class entrants will be required to develop a mechanism to pick up and transport items. The 2023 event will be held July 24-26 with six teams in each division.