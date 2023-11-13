Best Of The Web: Chinook Helicopter Plucks Crashed CL-215 From Wilderness

Buffalo Airways in Canada’s Northwest Territories is known for its can-do attitude, and when one of its CL-215 waterbombers was in a mishap on a remote lake, the decision was made to bring it home. It flew back to Yellowknife thanks to a lift from a Billings Flying Services CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Sherwin Media posted the video.
Wish Sherwin Media (and everyone else with a 360 degree camera) would just post a decent two dimensional video that we can all relate to rather than showing off the capability of the camera. What a waste of my time.