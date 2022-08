Asked if the new company owner Chuck Surack was around, an Enstrom employee at the company’s AirVenture booth said, “He’s been here every day.” Surack, a helicopter pilot and Enstrom owner, was enthusiastic about acquiring the company when he met with AVweb for a recent telephone podcast. He agreed to a short (he’s busy) on-camera interview in front of a Rolls-Royce turboshaft-powered Enstrom 480B.