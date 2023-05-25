Pratt & Whitney Introduces PW545D Engine

Pratt & Whitney Canada introduced its new PW545D turbofan engine this week at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. The latest addition to the company’s PW500 family, the PW545D was designed to offer improved specific fuel consumption (SFC), thrust and time between overhauls (TBO). It will power the Cessna Citation Ascend, which was also unveiled at the show.

“The PW500 turbofan family has established itself as the engine of choice for light to mid-size business jets thanks to its proven safety, reliability and durability, attractive operating economics and comprehensive maintenance plans,” said Nicholas Kanellias, Pratt & Whitney Canada vice president for general aviation. “The PW545D is the latest engine in this family … This new engine is even more fuel-efficient, offers greater thrust and an increased TBO of up to 6,000 hours for eligible customers.”

Improvements to the PW545D include a more efficient high-pressure compressor, enhanced single-stage high-pressure turbine module and advanced exhaust mixer. It is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) technology and supports driven advanced health monitoring and diagnostics. Pratt & Whitney reports that it has produced more than 4,600 PW500s to date, noting that the engine family has currently logged over 22 million flight hours.