PW812D Engine Receives Transport Canada Certification

Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW812D turbofan engine has received its type certificate from Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), the company announced on Wednesday. The engine has undergone more than 4,900 hours of testing including over 1,150 hours in flight. The design will power the new Dassault Falcon 6X business jet and is installed on all three of the Falcon 6X aircraft currently in flight testing.

“We congratulate Pratt & Whitney Canada on receiving its type certification for the PW812D engine,” said Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier. “It’s a major step forward in fuel efficiency, maintainability and performance, helping make the 6X an outstanding new Falcon. With this milestone and the aircraft’s test program progressing smoothly, we are on track for a successful and timely entry into service of the Falcon 6X.”

The PW812D is a member of Pratt & Whitney’s PW800 engine family, which has logged more than 130,000 hours of testing and field experience to date. According to the company, the PW800 engines require an estimated 40 percent less scheduled maintenance and 20 percent fewer inspections than other engines in their class. The design shares a common core with the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine.