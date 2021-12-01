300th Kodiak Delivered

The 300th Kodiak single-engine utility turboprop has been delivered, according to an announcement from Daher on Wednesday. Originally designed and built by Quest Aircraft Company, the Kodiak 100 received its FAA type certificate in 2007. Quest introduced the Kodiak 100 Series II upgrade in 2018 and, after the company was acquired by Daher, the Series III version was unveiled in March 2021.

“This milestone delivery comes as the Kodiak program is on the rise following its acquisition by Daher in 2019,” said Kodiak sales and marketing director Mark Brown. “Having been with Kodiak for eight years, the improvements made since 2019 in terms of manufacturing enhancements, production efficiencies and the product support integration is remarkable.”

The Kodiak 100 Series III offers a maximum cruise speed of 174 knots, 1,132 NM range and useful load of 3,530 pounds. In addition to being float-ready, it features a Garmin G1000 NXi flight deck, GFC 700 autopilot, SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology, Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) and optional GWX 75 Doppler-capable weather radar. Daher reports that the Kodiak fleet has currently logged more than 278,700 flight hours.