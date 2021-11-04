Aviation Groups Ask For Alternative Fuel Program Funding Increase

A group of six aviation associations asked Congress to increase funding for the Alternative Fuels for General Aviation program for fiscal year 2022 in a letter to the leadership of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday. The program’s focus is “engineering, technical, and management support of fuel research and safety certification activities necessary to identify and secure a fleet-wide authorization approval and deployment of an unleaded aviation gas consistent with aviation safety.” The organizations are calling for raising the program’s funding from the proposed budget request of $4.96 million to $10 million.
“We believe the fuels testing program is at a critical juncture and we request the final conference agreement contain a funding level of $10 million,” the group wrote in the letter (PDF). “The funding level is consistent with the spirit of the recent White House announcement on sustainable aviation fuels, where the work on alternative fuels for general aviation was highlighted. There is still considerable work to be done to address the environmental and regulatory challenges associated with piston aviation fuels and your support is key to addressing them in a way that does not compromise aviation safety.”
The groups cited recent developments such as additional candidate fuels and determining the fleet-wide viability of an unleaded avgas recently granted STC approval as reasons additional funding is needed. Organizations signing the letter included the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), Helicopter Association International (HAI), National Air Transportation Association (NATA) and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA).
There is no crisis; and throwing more money at something that we already have alternatives for is ludicrous. Stop the madness.
In the immortal words of Rahm Emanual : you never let a serious crisis go to waste. What i mean by that its an opportunity to do things you could not do before.
We already have fuel.
It comes out of the ground.
It is plentiful in the US and Canada.
No need to waste time and money on this.
Someday, in the distant future, we will run out of oil as a natural resource but that day is not today or in the near future. We have enough in Anwar alone to supply us for decades.
This is about leaded vs unleaded. A Universal replacement of 100LL is to everyone’s advantage. Eventually it should even cost less (lead additives aren’t free). It makes sense for the government to test and certify 100UL across the entire fleet to speed adoption of this and speed discontinuation of a toxic additive.
100LL does not need replacing; however, we already have solutions and additives and STC’s and fuel blends that already work. Just relax regs a bit at no cost and people will make it work.
Ask what your country can do for you. (Usually in the name of more funding. Bucks. Dollars.)
Oh wait. I think that it used to be the other way around. There seems to be a knot missing.
My bad I read the article too fast…
Misunderstood.
As Rosanne Rosanadanna would have said, ‘Never mind.’
BTW the last time SNL was good.