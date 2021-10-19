Rolls-Royce Tests SAF On Trent 1000

Rolls-Royce has successfully completed a test flight of its Trent 1000 engine using 100-percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The flight, which used the company’s 747 flying testbed aircraft, lasted three hours and 54 minutes. According to Rolls-Royce, initial results from the test “confirm there were no engineering issues.”

“We believe in air travel as a force for cultural good, but we also recognise the need to take action to decarbonise our industry,” said Rolls-Royce director for civil aerospace product development and technology Simon Burr. “This flight is another example of collaboration across the value chain to make sure all the aircraft technology solutions are in place to enable a smooth introduction of 100% SAF into our industry.”

Conducted out of Arizona’s Tucson airport, the test was undertaken in partnership with Boeing and World Energy. Rolls-Royce has also carried out ground and air testing of its Trent XWB and Pearl engines using 100-percent SAF. The company says that all of its Trent engines will be compatible with 100-percent SAF by 2023.