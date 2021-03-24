Syphax Airlines Selects Avsoft for Online Pilot Training

Syphax Airlines, based in Ariana, Tunisia, Africa has awarded Avsoft International a long-term contract for online pilot training.

Syphax is using Avsoft’s CRJ900 aircraft systems course and an extensive package of aviation general subject online courses for initial and recurrent pilot training running on Avsoft’s AvLMS platform.

Mr. Mohamed Frikha, Syphax CEO, commented: “I am pleased to select Avsoft for our pilot training, the courses cover our needs and are of high quality and the LMS provides the ideal training environment we require for maintaining pilot training proficiency and regulatory compliance.”

Avsoft’s AvLMS is being used to deliver courses structured for initial as well as recurrent training taking account of pilot recency due dates with comprehensive reporting facilities to administer all aspects of courses and exam results to satisfy regulatory requirements

About Syphax Airlines

Syphax Airlines is a privately owned hybrid Tunisian airline established in 2011. Syphax commenced operations in mid-2012 with its major hub in Sfax, the second-biggest city in Tunisia. The carrier focused on providing international scheduled and charter services to destinations in Europe and North America. Syphax suspended operations in July 2015, and recommenced services in mid-2019 after receiving an aeronautical license from the European Air Safety Agency.

About Avsoft

Avsoft International® provides online pilot training courses suitable for initial and recurrent training of airline pilots and a Learning Management System (LMS) to Airlines, Approved Training Organizations, and individual pilots. Avsoft offers clients one of the largest libraries of aircraft systems courses and general subject courses. Avsoft creates and customizes courses using its proprietary content authoring tool, the RD3 system. Avsoft’s courses are SCORM compliant and can be delivered on any LMS. When delivered through AvLMS, Avsoft’s proprietary LMS, courses can be viewed online or offline using Avsoft’s app for iPad and Android tablets, the Portable Classroom. For more information, please visit www.avsoft.com.