Swift Fuels Expands Supply of 94UL Unleaded Avgas in California

With all the buzz over unleaded avgas, Swift Fuels wanted to remind the crowd at EAA AirVenture that has been marketing its 94UL product for six years. In 2015, the FAA certified UL94 unleaded avgas for two thirds of the aircraft in the general aviation fleet. Certain high-performance engines are not eligible to use 94UL, but Swift’s 100R unleaded avgas is in development for those aircraft. 100R also uses 10 percent renewable materials, enhancing its “green” status.

The big news from Swift is a big expansion of its reach into the state of California. According to Chris D’Acosta, CEO of Swift Fuels, Rabbit Aviation at San Carlos Airport (KSQL) in California was the first to sell UL94, back in June 2016. With the new outreach to the state, a total of 25 airports in northern California and 22 in Southern California will now have 94UL available. As with any new airport that takes on supplying 94UL, the new outlets will receive a start-up kit including signage, pamphlets, training, and oversight from Swift to go along with their supply of fuel.

D’Acosta said that, while he has no control over airport fees the retail price that FBOs charge for 94UL, the wholesale price he charges is “comparable to that of 100 low lead” fuel. He cited the advantages of using unleaded avgas, including longer oil change intervals, fewer spark plug changes, and longer engine life due to clean operation.