Boeing Launches Confident Travel Initiative

Boeing has announced a new initiative aimed at developing solutions to help minimize air travel health risks during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Confident Travel Initiative team will also focus on raising awareness of existing health safeguards. According to Boeing, work on the initiative will be conducted in partnership with airlines, global regulators, industry stakeholders, flying passengers, infectious disease experts and behavioral specialists.

“Boeing’s effort will build on the industry’s enhanced safety approaches—including enhanced cleaning, temperature checks and the use of face coverings—and promote the proven systems already in place to help maintain cabin cleanliness,” the company said. “Boeing continues to research and evaluate new technologies to enhance safety, including ultraviolet light disinfecting systems and antimicrobial coatings for high-touch surfaces.”

Along with advising operators on disinfectants compatible with the aircraft flight decks and cabins, the team intends to test additional sanitizers. The Confident Travel Initiative will be led by Vice President of Digital Transformation at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Mike Delaney. “Air travel is coming back,” said Delaney. “As that happens, we want passengers and crews to board Boeing airplanes without hesitation.”