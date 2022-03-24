Senate Passes Legislation To Establish Advanced Air Mobility Working Group

The U.S. Senate has passed legislation designed to establish an interagency working group to promote advanced air mobility (AAM) in the United States. The Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act (S.516) calls for the Department of Transportation to create a group to “plan and coordinate efforts related to the safety, infrastructure, physical security, cybersecurity, and federal investment necessary to bolster the AAM ecosystem.” The bill was sponsored by Senators Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

“As Advanced Air Mobility continues to develop, it will be essential for federal government agencies and departments to be coordinated and prepared to usher in this rapidly developing sector of aviation which will facilitate additional transportation options, create jobs, spur economic activity and competitiveness, advance environmental sustainability, foster further advancement in aerospace technology and support emergency preparedness,” said General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) President and CEO Pete Bunce. “We applaud the Senate for passing the Advanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership Act, which has broad bipartisan and bicameral support. “

In addition to GAMA, aviation associations supporting the bill include the Helicopter Association International (HAI), Vertical Flight Society (VFS), Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). Companion legislation (H.R. 1339) introduced by Representatives Sharice Davids, D-Kan., and Garret Graves, R-La., was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2021. The two bills will now be reconciled before the final version is sent to the president for his approval and signature.