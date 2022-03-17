Show Off Your Classic Airplane!

Do you have a piece of aviation history tucked in your hangar? Are you flying a show-stopping vintage restoration project? Share them!

During the month of April, AVweb will be showcasing the finest and most interesting classic airplanes we can find. If you have one you think might fit the bill, send a picture along with a little bit of history behind the aircraft and your experiences with it to editor@avweb.com.

Also, let us know if you’ll be bringing it to Sun ‘N Fun so we can swing by!

Submissions will be accepted through April 15, 2022.