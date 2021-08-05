uAvionix Receives FAA TSO For Drone GPS Receiver

uAvionix announced on Wednesday that it has received a TSO from the FAA for its truFYX GPS receiver for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drones). The unit weighs 20 grams, which includes its receiver, antenna, DO-160G power supply and interface protection circuits. The truFYX is capable of acting as the primary position source for domestic en-route and terminal navigation along with ADS-B OUT solutions.

“The Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS)/Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS) capable GPS is the first to specifically target UAS platform navigation and surveillance solutions,” uAvionix said. “With an increased regulatory focus on certifiability of UAS for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, truFYX provides a critical component to enable safe navigation and airspace integration.”

According to uAvionix, the truFYX technology has previously been TSO-certified in form factors such as the skyBeacon, tailBeacon and tailBeaconX. The units are built at uAvionix’s FAA Manufacturing Inspection District office (MIDO)-approved facility in Columbia Falls, Montana. Airbus’s Zephyr high altitude platform station (HAPS) program was announced as truFYX’s launch customer last January.