NTSB Releases New Data On AUS Near-Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released new details in its ongoing investigation of a near-collision between a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 and a FedEx Boeing 767 cargo plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Texas, earlier this year.
The agency collected roughly 3,000 pages of transcripts from interviews with the involved pilots, controllers, and other factual data from the incident, which occurred on Feb. 4. The close call is one of several the NTSB has been investigating this year.
Findings confirmed it was the FedEx pilot, not ATC, who narrowly averted disaster when he saw the silhouette of the Southwest aircraft and called for the go-around. In the interview with investigators, FedEx Captain Hugo Carvajal III, said he was “annoyed” and “perplexed” when the controller cleared Southwest to take off from the runway he was approaching, noting his initial reaction was an expletive to the effect of “What’s he doing?” according to a report from AP.
Other details revealed Damian Campbell, a U.S. Navy veteran and controller for 13 years, was on duty at the time of the incident. Campbell said he had been on a mandatory six-day work week. During questioning with investigators, Campbell noted the dense fog that morning and said he could not see the Southwest aircraft from the tower. Campbell told investigators he anticipated a quicker takeoff by the Southwest crew before the FedEx aircraft reached the runway. But in hindsight, he said, he could have made the Southwest aircraft wait.
A probable cause has not yet been released but is expected early next year.
Wow, a controller for 13 years? navy and faa. this guy needs to go back to the faa academy and start over. 1/4 mi vis in fog. cleared swa for takeoff with fedex on a 3 mi final. couldnt see either plane . no asde x. just a twr radar display. admitted that he didnt hear the swa spool up. then seperate the planes and do something! swa took longer to taxi and line up due to the fog. this is incredible incompetence.
the fed ex capt saved the day , wow this was close 100 ft. subtract the landing gear of fedex and tail height of the swa, more like fifty feet of clearance.
reading the reports in the ntsb report on the facility and logs.
looks like this guy damien campbell 43, on a overtime day shift. all alone in the twr cab, all positions combined up. including cic, controller in charge. nobody to supervise
this nucklehead . a sad state of affairs.
the whole state of atc faa is on the verge of a castrophe.
had enough of stupidity of faa mgmt all the way to the top
in the last 15 yrs utter stupidity of hiring candidates, todays world of passing everyone
sending untrainable candidates to top level 12 facilities, burning out controllers trying to train them, one error and you lose your chance of any bonus for the year.
passing people when they should be given their termination papers.
hiring off the street, checking boxes instead of ability. should be hiring the ex military controllers first, same book same rules, faa 7110.65 , then the cti candidates.
why hire off the street? this has all been reported on here before, faa hr-1 now retired,
need to diversify the twr cabs tracons and centers. what a failure.
when i started my career in 1980 the military atc academys very tough. faa oke city academy very tough. now anyone gets a diploma cert and trophy.
their was recently another near castrophe nov10 at jfk. a pilatus pc-12 was supposed to be on final rwy 22R, instead it was ontop of an american a320 on final rwy 22L.
u need to control the planes from push back to pulling into the gate. be proactive,
insure seperation. if you see something amiss, FIX IT!
the have a radar display in the twr cab jfk. they should have caught this right away.
instead it was the american capt who was complaining to atc about the wayward pc-12
above him. saw it on his tcas, prob got an alert.
the basic tenet of atc is to give instructions to seperate the planes. follow thru, insure
it is working out, if not take more CORRECTIVE action until the situation is resolved.
this is why you get paid. hearback/readback insure the pilots are complying,
and for gods sakes seperate the planes and insure safety for all.