As we’ve reported, Buttonville one of Canada’s largest GA airports closed last week, destined to become a sea of featurless warehouses on prime real estate next to Toronto. In addition to the practical necessities of scattering the various businesses, a college flight training program and numerous aircraft in an area already short of GA facilities, there was a lot of emotional attachment to the field. As might be expected, those who called the airport home for decades wanted to memorialize its demise but the resulting video tribute by Mark Brooks isn’t what you might expect.