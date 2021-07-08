AirVenture Pilot Proficiency Center To Offer Remote Sessions

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Pilot Proficiency Center will be offering remote simulation exercises and scenarios for people unable to attend AirVenture 2021. As with onsite instruction, remote training will be provided by flight instructors who are members of either the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) or the Society of Aviation and Flight Educators (SAFE). Sessions are available for pilots of all skill levels.

“We will be providing the same quality simulation mission exercises and scenarios featured at Oshkosh, but in your home or at a select flight training center near you,” said Radek Wyrzykowski, EAA manager of flight proficiency. “We’ll connect you with experienced instructors who have trained with proven simulation missions and state-of-the-art remote training tools.”

AirVenture 2021 will take place July 26 through Aug. 1 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Pilots interested in participating in Pilot Proficiency Center remote simulator sessions will need to have access to a home-based Redbird ATD simulator and Zoom or go to one of the fourteen participating flight training centers located across the U.S. For more information on how to set up a remote training session, visit EAA’s website.