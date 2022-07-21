CAE, Piper To Develop Archer Electric Conversion Kit

CAE announced at the Farnborough International Air Show that it is working with Piper Aircraft to develop an electric propulsion conversion kit for the Piper PA-28-181 Archer. The company says it plans to convert two-thirds of its Archer training fleet along with creating a curriculum to train new pilots on electric aircraft operation. Development of the conversion kit is part of CAE’s Project Resilience, through which the company, in partnership with the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, is investing C$1 billion over five years to “develop aviation and cross-sectoral digital technologies of the future.”
“The development of this technology is a first for CAE,” said CAE President and CEO Marc Parent. “As an engineering powerhouse and one of the largest Piper Archer operators, CAE is uniquely positioned to make electric-powered flight a reality at our flight schools and beyond. CAE’s partnership with the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec for investment into R&D has enabled us to boldly look to the future and prepare our electric aircraft for take-off.”
According to CAE, it intends to work with Pipier on the conversion kit supplemental type certificate (STC) as well as “training and support services required for the operation of electrified Piper Archer aircraft.” The kit is expected to use Safran’s ENGINeUS 100 electric smart motor and a battery system provided by Swiss-based H55. A time frame for the project was not announced.
Lol comments like this one are so predictable. Guess it shows how aging the pilot population is. Another reason we need more affordable training.
Next there will be one dissing the “so-called environmental crisis”.
CAE’s remaining 1/3 ICE birds will do the long XC work but I see no reason the 2/3 can’t handle local <2hour flights on voltage especially if the conversion incorporates quick-change battery trays [as my next homebuilt will]. Will there be a "Ludicrous" button for go-arounds?
The Canadian influence is already showing up in the revised spelling of that Vero firm's name in Para 3. [Imagine Peter Sellers pronouncing it as Inspector Clouseau: "pee-pee-yay!"]
I’ll agree with William: What is CAE for those of us that don’t live in Canada?
And what about some target performance specifications? Without them it does sound like someone’s pipe dream.
“I’ve come up with a set of rules that describe our reactions to technologies,” writes Douglas Adams in The Salmon of Doubt.
1. Anything that is in the world when you’re born is normal and ordinary and is just a natural part of the way the world works.
2. Anything that’s invented between when you’re fifteen and thirty-five is new and exciting and revolutionary and you can probably get a career in it.
3. Anything invented after you’re thirty-five is against the natural order of things.
Lipstick on a pig. If the flight school were truly interested in an efficient aircraft with serious range and endurance it would consider the Pipistrel Alpha with an 80hp Rotax burning Dino-Fuel (Mogas) from wonderful Canadian shale oil. The reason that the coal-powered (battery) vehicle cultists slander their seniors is because they lack real-world experience and are largely government school (over) educated. They scorn facts because, after all, they are saving the planet from fictitious threats, don’t you know? I say let them play with their battery toys, but not with my tax dollars. And stay out of my airspace please.