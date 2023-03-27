Sun ‘N Fun Expands Career Fair

The annual career fair held at the Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo is officially expanding from three to five days for the 2023 show. Hosted in partnership with aviation job website JSfirm.com, this year’s career fair will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time beginning Tuesday, March 28, and ending Saturday, April 1. At least 20 companies have signed up to participate including Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Cirrus Aircraft, the FAA, flyExclusive, LIFT, PlaneSense, VistaJet and several airlines.

“We always look forward to having hiring companies onsite,” said Richele Floyd, scholarship director for Sun ‘n Fun parent organization the Aerospace Center for Excellence. “The networking capability truly is limitless, even outside of show hours. Our partnership, year after year, with JSfirm.com has continued to grow and we are thrilled to have a new five-year agreement in place—it just made sense.”

Sun ‘n Fun has been hosting the career fair, originally a one-day opportunity, at its expo since 2014. Tickets are required to attend the event, which will be held in a dedicated venue in the show’s southeast exhibit area. The 2023 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo will take place from March 28 to April 2 at Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL) in Lakeland, Florida.

Further information is available on Sun ‘n Fun’s website at https://flysnf.org/activities/career-fair.