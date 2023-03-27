Pratt & Whitney To Invest $255M In Oklahoma City Sustainment Center

Pratt & Whitney has announced plans to invest $255 million in a new sustainment center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. According to the company, the 845,000-square-foot facility will serve as a hub for depot operations for all of its military engines. Pratt & Whitney noted the center will also increase the site’s maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities.

“Pratt & Whitney’s Oklahoma City site plays a critical role in our global sustainment network,” said Pratt & Whitney Military Engines president Jill Albertelli. “Last year, the team achieved record output for the F117, F119, and F135 Heavy Maintenance Centers—this investment in a new facility will further expand our capabilities and reaffirm our commitment to our customer for years to come.”

Pratt & Whitney currently has more than 450 full-time employees and another 450 partner contractors in Oklahoma City working in areas such as engineering, data analytics, materials and logistics, quality and procurement. The company says the new facility will allow it to consolidate six existing sites and add an undisclosed number of new positions. In addition to the sustainment center itself, the building will include space for offices, meeting and collaboration areas and an onsite exercise facility.