Inhofe Receives 2022 Hoover Trophy

Former U.S. Senator James Inhofe, R-Okla., has been awarded the 2022 R.A. “Bob” Hoover Trophy by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA). Inhofe, who retired from the Senate in January, has supported and introduced legislation to allow FAA certificate holders to appeal immediate revocations of their certificates to the National Transportation Safety Board, reform the medical certification process for recreational pilots, raise the mandatory retirement age of commercial pilots from 60 to 65 and improve legal protection for pilots. A pilot himself, Inhofe has logged more than 11,000 flight hours and is noted for being only U.S. senator to have flown around the world.

“If you look at the past winners of the Hoover Trophy, you will notice a few common traits with Bob—leadership, inspiration, giving, adventure, and breaking barriers,” said AOPA President Mark Baker. “This year’s winner has no shortage of those important traits and has truly embodied the spirit of aiming high.”

Inhofe was presented with the trophy at the R.A. “Bob” Hoover Trophy reception, which took place at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) last week. First presented to Bob Hoover in 2016, the trophy is awarded annually to “aviators whose airmanship, leadership, mentorship, and passion for aviation inspire a love of flight in others.” Previous winners include Wally Funk, Sean D. Tucker, Harrison Ford, Clay Lacy and Burt Rutan.