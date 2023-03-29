Kodiak 100 Gets Five-Blade Prop Option

The Daher Kodiak 100 single-engine turboprop is now available with a five-blade composite propeller from Hartzell, the companies announced at the 2023 Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo on Tuesday. According to Daher, the new prop offers a six dB(A) noise reduction and 5 percent shorter takeoff roll and is 13 pounds lighter than the current four-blade aluminum Hartzell prop. The new propeller measures 96 inches in diameter and uses Hartzell’s Raptor propeller system and carbon fiber blades.

“Daher Kodiak is quite enthusiastic to offer this five-blade carbon fiber Hartzell propeller as an option on the Kodiak 100,” said Nicolas Chabbert, senior vice president of Daher’s Aircraft Division. “It provides a significant upgrade in performance, noise signature, and ramp appeal, and is consistent with the latest composite propeller technology that Hartzell developed for the Kodiak 900.”

The five-blade prop is available as an option on new Kodiaks and as a retrofit for the existing Kodiak 100 fleet under a recently approved supplemental type certificate (STC). Hartzell noted that the propeller includes anti-ice and maintains flight into known icing (FIKI) capability. The latest version of the Kodiak 100, the Series III, was introduced in 2021 and offers a range of 1,132 NM, top speed of 183 knots and useful load of 3,530 pounds.