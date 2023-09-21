Zenith Hosts 32nd Annual Homecoming Fly-In

Zenith Aircraft Company hosted its 32nd annual Homecoming fly-in last week, welcoming an estimated 500 visitors during the two-day event. The fly-in took place Sept. 15-16 at the kit aircraft manufacturer’s factory on Mexico Memorial Airport (KMYJ) in Mexico, Missouri. Zenith Homecoming organizers reported that around 50 aircraft flew in for the event with a record 280 guests attending the Friday evening banquet.

“The grass roots event provided both educational and fun activities for all visitors, made up primarily of Zenith builders, owners and pilots, as well as future builders and pilots, and enthusiasts,” the company said. “The Zenith Homecoming celebrates Zenith builders and flyers, and they came out in force once again, with several dozen flying in to the event from around the country in their beautifully finished Zenith kit aircraft.”

Activities included tours of the production facilities, kit assembly demonstrations, hands-on workshops, seminars and panel discussions. As part of the event, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) homebuilt community manager Charlie Becker provided an “update on FAA rules and initiatives affecting homebuilt aircraft and Sport Pilots” including the recently published FAA Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM). Zenith Aircraft Company produces aircraft kits for the low-wing CH650 and high-wing CH701 and CH750.