Brown Confirmed As Chair Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday. He succeeds Army General Mark Milley, who has held the position since Oct. 2019. An F-16 pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours, Brown has logged 130 combat hours and flown 20 additional aircraft types.

“I want to congratulate General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., on his confirmation as our nation’s next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. “He will be a tremendous leader of our joint force and I look forward to working with him in his new capacity.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Brown was nominated for the position last May. Before becoming Chief of Staff of the Air Force, he was commander of the Paciﬁc Air Forces (PACAF), air component commander for U.S. Indo-Paciﬁc Command and executive director of the Paciﬁc Air Combat Operations Staff. Commissioned in 1984, Brown has previously served as an F-16 instructor at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, Aide-de-Camp to the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, director of the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff executive action group and deputy commander of U.S. Central Command.