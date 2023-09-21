KLM Flight Academy Orders Diamond Fleet

KLM Flight Academy has ordered 14 Diamond aircraft with the goal of replacing its aging training fleet. The firm order includes 12 single-engine DA40 NGs and two twin-engine DA42-VI aircraft, with deliveries slated to begin during the first quarter of 2024. The school is currently using Socata TB-10s and TB-20s for single-engine training.

“With the replacement of the aging fleet with twelve DA40 NG and an additional two DA42-VI aircraft, KLM Flight Academy is ready for the flight training requirements of today and tomorrow,” said KLM Flight Academy managing director Auke Dros. “The aircraft are quieter, more fuel-efficient and have the latest developments in technology. This means that we can now offer our students even better flight training.”

Dros noted that the school is also interested in purchasing Diamond’s electric eDA40 once the model has been certified. Based at Groningen Airport Eelde (GRQ) in the Netherlands, KLM Flight Academy trains approximately 60 students per year. Graduates of the two-year training program typically go to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.