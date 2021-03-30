Daher Introduces Kodiak 100 Series III

Daher officially unveiled the newest version of the Kodiak 100 single-engine utility turboprop on Monday. The float-ready Kodiak 100 Series III features a fully integrated Garmin G1000 NXi flight deck, GFC 700 autopilot, SurfaceWatch runway monitoring technology, Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT) and optional GWX 75 Doppler-capable weather radar. Other options and upgrades on the Series III include an eight-seat “Executive Edition” cabin with club-type seating, increased oxygen capacity and air conditioning with controls for both cockpit and cabin zones.

“With these latest upgrades and quality improvements, the most modern, rugged, and reliable aircraft in its class is now even better with the Kodiak 100 Series III,” said Nicolas Chabbert, Kodiak CEO and Daher aircraft division senior vice president. “This latest version underscores Daher’s commitment to continual improvement for its airplane family, and further aligns the Kodiak’s attributes with those of our TBM very fast turboprop aircraft.”

The Kodiak 100 Series III has a range of 1,132 NM, top speed of 183 knots and useful load of 3,530 pounds. Originally designed and built by Quest Aircraft Company, the 10-seat, Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-34-powered Kodiak 100 received its FAA type certificate in 2007. The Series II upgrade was introduced in 2018 prior to Daher’s acquisition of Quest in 2019.