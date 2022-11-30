Aero Medical Market Expected To Expand Over The Next Five Years

According to a market analysis report cited by digitaljournal.com, the market for air ambulance services is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 8.88 percent over the next five years. Last year’s market size was cited as $5.121 billion and is expected to reach $8.531 billion by 2027.
The financial report defines air ambulance as “an aircraft that [through permanent professional medical modification] is specially designed to carry critically ill and seriously injured patients.” It divides the market into fixed-wing and rotary-wing segments and identifies the key players as Capital Air Ambulance, AirMed International LLC, Yorkshire Air Ambulance Ltd., PHI Air Medical Inc., Lifeguard Air Ambulance Inc., REVA Inc., Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Metro Aviation Inc., Air Ambulance Specialists Inc., Native American Air Ambulance Inc., and Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Global market segments include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia, etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, etc.), and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Dollar amounts in above article are wrong (and looked too small). Source linked article says:
The global Air Ambulance market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.88% during the forecast period, reaching USD 8529.61 million by 2027 was valued at USD 5120.89 million in 2021.
Your numbers are off by 1000. The article gives the market size in thousands of millions, which is billions. So the market is going from $5.1 billion to $8.5 billion over the next 5 years. This should haver been immediately obvious because the global aero medical market cannot be $5 million in size.
You can not buy a good med evac helicopter for 8.5 million.
These projections were made before everyone moved out of the cities where the hospitals are located. The need for medical transport by helicopter will likely boom, as will the insurance for the rides. One trip can run $30,000 easily.
In the rural Great Southwest, medevac/air ambulance ops are frequently seen moving people injured in highway accidents, often single-vehicle crashes that had occurred on mountain roads. In many instances, a road-going ambulance meets a helicopter in a parking lot, then the helicopter transports the injured to a hospital in town. The circumstances have less to do with where people live than where they were travelling.
I did this kind of flying for 3 years. The most rewarding flying I have ever done. Unfortunately pay, scheduling, and other issues drove me to the job I have now. Scheduling I understand but pilot pay in this industry should reflect that. Another issue the company I flew for had was actually getting paid for the trip. Insurance companies can be very stingy paying for the trip. As Richard G. points out these trips can be very expensive.