Aero Medical Market Expected To Expand Over The Next Five Years

According to a market analysis report cited by digitaljournal.com, the market for air ambulance services is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 8.88 percent over the next five years. Last year’s market size was cited as $5.121 billion and is expected to reach $8.531 billion by 2027.

The financial report defines air ambulance as “an aircraft that [through permanent professional medical modification] is specially designed to carry critically ill and seriously injured patients.” It divides the market into fixed-wing and rotary-wing segments and identifies the key players as Capital Air Ambulance, AirMed International LLC, Yorkshire Air Ambulance Ltd., PHI Air Medical Inc., Lifeguard Air Ambulance Inc., REVA Inc., Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Metro Aviation Inc., Air Ambulance Specialists Inc., Native American Air Ambulance Inc., and Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Global market segments include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia, etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, etc.), and Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia, etc.)