Aerox Acquires Sky-Ox

O2 Aero Acquisitions and Aerox Aviation Oxygen Systems announced on Tuesday that Aerox has acquired fellow aviation oxygen systems company Sky-Ox. According to Aerox, the current Sky-Ox facility will be relocated to its headquarters in Bonita Springs, Florida. Aerox says it will continue to provide sales and support for all Sky-Ox products, including installed systems.

“Our acquisition of Sky-Ox will allow us to provide our customers with more options for oxygen systems for their aircraft,” said O2 Aero managing director and Aerox president Scott Ashton. “Sky-Ox holds multiple legacy Supplemental Type Certificates [STCs] for installed oxygen systems that will continue to be supported, providing aircraft owners with the ability to use and maintain these very important systems with confidence.”

Ashton noted that the company plans to update Sky-Ox’s STCs with “more modern hardware” along with expanding them to additional aircraft types. Among its products, Sky-Ox provides “Click-a-Breath” portable oxygen systems designed to “require no adjustments other than to set the desired altitude on the top of the regulator to provide an FAA-compliant dosage of oxygen.” The acquisition officially closed on May 31, 2022.