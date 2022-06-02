Gulfstream To Expand Appleton Facility

Gulfstream Aerospace has announced plans to invest more than $55 million to expand operations at its location in Appleton, Wisconsin. The company is building a 73,000-square-foot paint facility at Appleton with the goal of beginning operations in the third quarter of 2023. The facility will be able to paint up to 48 aircraft per year and will “allow Gulfstream to perform the entire aircraft completions process start-to-finish in Appleton.”

“Gulfstream continues to make significant investments across the company to address both current demand and future growth in our completions and Customer Support operations,” said Gulfstream president Mark Burns. “The investment in our Appleton facility is a key part of our overall strategy to provide our customers with industry leading completions and support worldwide.”

Other upgrades to Gulfstream’s Appleton location include a new office area for completions customers and pilots, a new wood finishing area, an upgraded shipping and receiving area and a completions hangar with an employee entrance, breakroom and lockers. In addition, the company says it is hiring for more than 200 new positions at Appleton with openings for engineers, mechanics, avionics technicians and skilled trade and craftspeople. According to Gulfstream, the Appleton investment is a continuation of a company-wide expansion that has included new facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, and Mesa, Arizona, and an expansion of its customer support call center in Farnborough, England.