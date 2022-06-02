German Heavy-Lift Helicopter Program Selects Chinook

The German government has chosen Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook for its Schwerer Transporthubschrauber (STH) heavy-lift helicopter program. Germany is expected to purchase up to 60 Chinooks to replace its aging Sikorsky CH-53G helicopter fleet in a deal valued at around €4 billion ($4.3 billion). While the agreement has not yet been finalized, delivery of the new CH-47Fs will reportedly take place between 2023 and 2029.

“Boeing is honored the German government has selected the CH-47F Chinook for its STH heavy-lift helicopter requirements,” the company said. “With the Chinook, Germany will operate the most affordable, proven and NATO interoperable heavy-lift helicopter. We look forward to working with the U.S. and German governments to finalize this sale under the Foreign Military Sales process.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Boeing and Airbus Helicopters signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to partner on the Chinook for STH last March, expanding a team that also includes AERO-Bildung GmbH, CAE Elektronik GmbH, ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik-GmbH, Lufthansa Technik, Honeywell Aerospace and Rolls-Royce Deutschland. The Chinook is currently operated by NATO nations the Netherlands, Italy, Greece, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom, Canada and the U.S. The other model under consideration for the STH program was Sikorsky’s CH-53K King Stallion.