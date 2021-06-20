Alaska Carrier Going Electric

An Alaskan airline says its rebirth will involve embracing electric short takeoff and landing aircraft to serve the far-flung communities of the rugged state. Ravn Alaska has been flying for 70 years and has flown dozens of different aircraft types over the years, most recently Dash-8s. It serves more than 100 communities, many of which have short unimproved strips. The company, which is coming back from a 2020 bankruptcy, announced last week it will buy 50 Airflow electric aircraft to fill its future needs.
Airflow platforms differ from a lot of electric offerings in that they are designed to fit into the existing aviation system. The planes can be configured for pure electric, hybrid and hydrogen power and fly conventionally. “With Airflow, we benefit from the new capabilities the aircraft offers that open up new and different destinations, the constantly improving efficiencies of electrification, and alignment between our fleet and the rising demands of our customers to travel with the smallest carbon footprint possible,” said Ravn CEO Rob McKinney.
Airflow’s most recent blog post – in January- says they will start to modify a Cessna 210 for their first full scale demonstrator. The aircraft shown seems to exist only as an Adobe Illustrator drawing. Entry into service in 2025 seems optimistic, but I guess you need a goal. Fortunately distances are short in Alaska 🙄
More “Vaporware.”
The reason that aircraft are NECESSARY in Canada and Alaska is the LACK OF ROADS TO REMOTE AREAS. Most remote airstrips ALSO don’t have ELECTRICITY. It’s hard to fly a trip 150 miles into the bush and BACK–300 miles R/T. PLUS reserves–on electric power. It also doesn’t take into account that it is COLD in the Great White North–and cold sucks the life out of batteries.
As mentioned above, this hasn’t even reach a MODEL or PROTOTYPE state for the airframe OR the propulsion system. I know of no aircraft that has gone from concept to prototype to certification in 4 years–even with proven technology.
I find it hard to believe that a company that was bankrupt only a year ago has the money to buy 50 new aircraft.
As for AvWeb–readers depend on AvWeb for realistic aviation information. Since AvWeb doesn’t take airframe advertisements, it is considered a reliable source for realistic analysis. Articles of this sort diminishes the reputation of AvWeb. Let it appear along with the “flying car” concepts in Popular Mechanics Magazine.
File this one away–“to be opened JULY 1, 2025”. Would anyone bet on them making the certification and delivery date?
This Company is coming out of bankruptcy. they’re gonna design some Buck Rodgers looking airplane, build it, test fly it, get it approved and enter commercial service with 50 of ’em. Is cannabis legal in Alaska? NASA has been piddling with it’s similar looking X-57 Maxwell for years and STILL hasn’t flown it … and they have the printing press at their beckon call. At least they have something that can be seen and touched.
I’ll second Jim Hanson’s question … why does Avweb print this rubbish ?? You need to have a “From the Funnies” column clearly defined when you print stuff like this. But hey … I just saw a reality program on TV where they have a video of a man laying an egg so …
You are all missing the point – “travel with the smallest carbon footprint possible.” Coming out of bankruptcy, we have to look “acceptable” to J Q Public. Besides, the remote areas with no power won’t be a problem. We simply use our Dash 8’s to fly in some spare, charged packs, along with enough kerosine to keep them warm. Then, when swapped out, we simply fly the Dash’s back in for exchange and more kero. But since we are hauling electrons and not passengers, we are still accomplishing “travel with the smallest carbon footprint possible.”