Aussie ATC Simulator Specialist Notches $59 Million FAA Contract

Last week, Australia-based Adacel announced it had signed a $59 million contract with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for air traffic control tower simulator technology, targeting the market for training new ATC personnel in the U.S. According to Adacel, the contract: “will encompass a comprehensive range of services connected with the existing installed network of Tower Simulation Systems [TSS], including maintenance and support of TSS hardware and a full-scale technical refresh for all major components within the TSS large and small systems and TSS Mobile Units.”

The TSS program support platform includes Help Desk support and Air Traffic Control Subject Matter Experts; access to Adacel’s Training System Support Center, on-site Field Service Representatives/Technicians, and access to Adacel’s Web-Based Integrated Data Environment (WIDE) data repository.

Daniel Verret, Adacel’s CEO, said, “Our industry track record spans over 35 years, including over two decades of supporting the world’s largest TSS program. It is an honor to partner with the FAA in ushering in this new era of TSS program support and to continue the longstanding commercial partnership between our organizations.”