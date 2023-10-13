Sporty’s Upgrades Its Pilot Course Offerings For 2024

Sporty’s Pilot Shop announced yesterday (October 11) a series of upgrades for its 2024 Pilot Training Courses. Enhancements include new video segments, new training resources, improved study guides, and in-course notifications.

For example, video updates have been added to Sporty’s segments on runway safety, wake turbulence, and digital and paper charts. Additionally, Sporty’s completely reorganized its Instrument Rating and Commercial Pilot courses “to flow more logically and cover each topic in detail.” Sporty’s asserts its videos focus on real-world flying and practical tips, not just memorization.

As for updated training resources, Sporty’s said the most noticeable additions are interactive exercises and smart notes. In addition to video resources, Sporty’s instrument simulators enable students to turn and twist knobs, demonstrating the needle swing on the panel. Chart quizzes help teach complicated symbols, while detailed systems diagrams simulate failure modes, such as a malfunctioning pitot tube or static port.

All of these upgrades come in addition to more than 25 hours of HD and 4K video, test prep tools, a document library, and unlimited practice tests. “Pilots can even earn an automatic flight instructor endorsement to take the FAA knowledge test when complete,” according to the company. Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course, Instrument Rating Course, and Commercial Pilot Course cost $299 each.