Citation Longitude Earns EASA Certification

Textron Aviation announced on Tuesday that the Cessna Citation Longitude has received certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The Longitude “super-midsize” business jet was introduced at the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in in 2012.The model flew for the first time in Oct. 2016 and got its FAA type certificate in Sept. 2019.

“In the second half of last year we saw a substantial increase in super-midsize flight activity across Europe as individuals relied on these products as a transportation solution,” said Textron Aviation EMEA vice president of sales Tom Perry. “The introduction of the Longitude to the European market will fulfil the international travel needs of many of our customers, while providing them peace of mind and convenience for both their business and personal travel.”

The Cessna Citation Longitude is powered by Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines and equipped with the Garmin G5000 flight deck. It has a range of 3,500 NM, top cruise speed of 483 knots and full fuel payload of 1,600 pounds. The Longitude has a maximum operating altitude of 45,000 feet and can seat up to twelve passengers.