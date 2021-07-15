United Signs Agreement For 100 Electric Airliners

In partnership with Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines, United Airlines Ventures (UAV) has signed a conditional agreement to acquire 100 ES-19 all-electric airliners from Sweden-based electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace. The agreement is contingent on the aircraft, which is still in the early stages of development, meeting United’s “safety, business and operating requirements.” In addition, Mesa plans to add 100 ES-19s to its fleet under similar conditions.

“Breakthrough Energy Ventures is the leading voice of investors who are supporting clean-energy technology creation,” said UAV President Michael Leskinen. “We share their view that we have to build companies who have real potential to change how industries operate and, in our case, that means investing in companies like Heart Aerospace who are developing a viable electric airliner.”

Heart says the ES-19 will have a 400-kilometer (216-NM) range, have a charge time of less than 40 minutes and seat up to 19 people. The company is aiming to fly the aircraft for the first time in 2024 and have it certified for commercial operation under EASA CS-23 regulations by the end of 2026. According to United, UAV and BEV are some of Heart’s first investors.