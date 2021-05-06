Dassault Unveils Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation officially introduced its new ultra-long-range Falcon 10X twin-engine business jet on Thursday. The Falcon 10X is expected to have a range of 7500 NM, top speed of Mach 0.925 and maximum altitude of 51,000 feet. It will feature Dassault’s next-generation digital flight control system, FalconEye combined vision system with dual HUDs and a single “smart” throttle.

“The Falcon 10X will offer an unrivalled passenger experience over both short- and long-duration flights, along with breakthrough safety features from Dassault’s frontline fighter technology,” said Dassault Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier. “We have optimized every aspect of the aircraft with the passenger in mind and established a new level of capability for ultra-long-range aircraft.”

The Falcon 10X will be powered by the Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X engine, which is currently in development, and equipped with Honeywell’s next-generation Primus Epic avionics. The configurable cabin will measure 6 feet 8 inches tall and 9 feet 1 inch wide. Dassault is planning for the 10X to enter service at the end of 2025.