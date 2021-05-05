Wisk, Blade To Partner On Air Taxi Ops

Air taxi developer Wisk Aero has announced plans to provide up to 30 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for short-distance routes in Blade Urban Air Mobility’s U.S. network. Pending certification of its eVTOL design, Wisk says the aircraft will be chartered by Blade while being owned, operated and maintained by Wisk. The partnership agreement also includes the formation of a working group to “engage with regulators and municipalities and pursue charging infrastructure and next generation air traffic control systems.”

Blade currently offers flights in the Northeast and West Coast regions of the U.S. operating primarily helicopters and amphibious aircraft. “We look forward to working with Wisk to help accelerate Blade’s transition from conventional rotorcraft to safe, quiet, emission-free Electric Vertical Aircraft,” said Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal.

Wisk, which is a joint venture between Boeing and Kitty Hawk, is currently developing the Cora autonomous eVTOL. The aircraft is expected to have a range of about 25 miles plus reserves and travel at approximately 100 mph. According to the company, it has completed around 1500 test flights to date and plans to begin initial test flights in Blade’s service areas “when possible.”