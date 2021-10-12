Textron Introduces Gen2 Citation M2, XLS

Textron Aviation unveiled its next-generation Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 business jets ahead of the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) on Monday. The seven-passenger Citation M2 Gen2 features upgrades including additional in-flight accessible storage, wireless charging capabilities and USB-A ports at each cabin seat, new interior styling and three inches of additional legroom for the copilot position. As with the original version, it has a range of 1550 NM and comes equipped with the Garmin G3000 avionics suite.

The Citation XLS has a range of 2100 NM, can seat up to 12 passengers and is equipped with Collins Aerospace Pro Line 21 avionics. The Gen2 edition upgrade adds a new lighted airstair door and entry curtain, redesigned cabin seating and wireless cabin management system. It will also offer USB charging ports at each cabin seat and optional Bongiovi Immersive speaker-less sound system.

“With the mindset that no detail is too small when shaping customer flight experiences, we’ve touched all areas of these aircraft to create the Citation M2 Gen2 and the Citation XLS Gen2—from the cockpit to cargo area and everywhere in between,” said Christi Tannahill, Textron Aviation senior vice president for customer experience. “Shaped by extensive customer feedback, the upgrades to these aircraft embody the latest in technology and design.”