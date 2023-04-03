Canada Likely To Buy 16 P-8s

Canada is poised to buy 16 P-8A Poseidon long-range patrol aircraft for about $5 billion to replace an aging and troublesome fleet of its version of the P-3, the CP-140 Aurora. In spite of protests from Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier, the Canadian government has sent a formal request for information and an offer from the U.S. for the Boeing-built aircraft. The State Department has to approve the sale. The request came after top military officials said the P-8 is the only aircraft that can fulfill its mission. Bombardier disagrees.

The business jet manufacturer claims a military version of its Global 6500 is a better choice for Canada, saying it has longer range and endurance than the 737NG-based Poseidon. The aircraft has been sold to other countries. Meanwhile, the 14 Auroras have been upgraded to continue operating until about 2030 when they are scheduled for retirement. The movement on the P-8 comes a few months after Canada committed to buy 88 F-35 fighters to replace its 40-year-old F-18 Hornets.