GA Airports Get $20 Million For ATC Upgrades

General aviation airports will get a $20 million slice of the Biden administration’s infrastructure funding with 33 grants to 29 facilities to improve air traffic control equipment. The funding specifically targets airport-owned towers. Most of the grants are in the $500,000-to-$1 million range and will be used to upgrade existing infrastructure ranging from lights to communications systems. The relatively new tower at Wittman Airport in Oshkosh gets new furniture and air conditioning worth $200,000. A few fields will get whole new towers.
“Airports aren’t just travel hubs, they are important job centers and economic engines—especially in smaller communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We’re proud to deliver these investments, which will help us improve safety at airports and support local economies for decades to come.”
I hope they get some money to Frederick Maryland (KFDK). This is a very busy airport with a blind tower. There was a collision a few years back that left three dead and there are constant problems with the tower coordinating traffic.
Just to put this in perspective. According to google the infrastructure act updated 2022.
Infrastructure Bill Total $550+ Billion.
Transportation (Roads, rail, public transit and air) portion total $167 Billion
Airport funding $1 Billion/year over 5 years. Mostly to major airports.
California High Speed Rail project construction has finally begun on the 171 mile starter line between Madera and Bakersfield with costs running $1.8M/day. At this rate of spending the starter line will be completed in about 70 years.
If this is the administration’s idea of throwing GA a bone, it is the bone from a (very small) chicken wing! It amounts to about 0.4% of the total for airport improvements.
Just sitting here at our privately-owned / public use airport that exists 100% on HOA dues & imagining what we could do with a million or so of taxpayer dollars to augment the budget.