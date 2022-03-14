Cessna SkyCourier Earns FAA Type Certificate

Textron Aviation announced on Monday that its Cessna SkyCourier twin-engine utility turboprop has been granted its FAA type certificate. The aircraft, which flew for the first time in May 2020, has accumulated more than 2,100 hours during the flight test program. According to the company, the first unit will enter service with launch customer FedEx Express soon.

“Achieving FAA certification for the Cessna SkyCourier demonstrates the expertise and hard work of our employees, as well as Textron Aviation’s continued investment in providing solutions for our customers,” said Textron Aviation president and CEO Ron Draper. “Our clean-sheet design brings to this segment what customers said they need: the ability to load, fly, unload and repeat with low operating costs and maximum cabin flexibility and efficiency.”

The Cessna SkyCourier can be configured for passenger or cargo operations. The 19-passenger version offers a top cruise speed of 210 knots, 920 NM range and maximum payload of 5,000-pounds while the cargo variant has a 940 NM range and a maximum payload of 6,000-pounds. The aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PT6A-65SC engines an comes equipped with Garmin G1000 NXi avionics.