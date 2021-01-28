Cirrus Launches Limited Edition SR Series

To commemorate the upcoming delivery of its 8000th SR series aircraft, Cirrus Aircraft introduced the 8000 Limited Edition SR Series on Thursday. A total of eight 8000 Limited Edition aircraft will be manufactured, featuring a “Volt” paint scheme and design by the Xi Design Studio. According to Cirrus, the limited edition aircraft will be delivered with a series of gifts and events for the owners.

“The SR Series has an incredible history of innovation, evolution and invention,” said Cirrus Aircraft CEO Zean Nielsen. “Our team took that as inspiration to create a Limited Edition that breaks out of the boundaries of traditional aircraft design to reflect the energy and excitement of where we are going next.”

Now in its sixth generation, the first SR series aircraft was delivered in 1999. The series, which includes the SR20, SR22 and SR22T, has landed in the top-selling single-engine piston spot for 18 years running. Cirrus reports that the SR series fleet has logged over 11 million flight hours with aircraft operating in more than 60 countries around the world.