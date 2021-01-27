Terrafugia Transition Receives SLSA Airworthiness Certificate

Terrafugia announced on Tuesday that it has obtained a Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA) airworthiness certificate from the FAA for its Transition roadable aircraft. While designed to meet both FAA and National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) safety standards, the initial version of the Transition is a flight-only model. Terrafugia says intends to produce and sell the flight-only version with the goal of having the vehicle both sky- and road-legal by 2022.

“We are excited to have reached our goal of an airworthiness certificate for the initial version,” said Terrafugia vice president and general manager Kevin Colburn. “This is a major accomplishment that builds momentum in executing our mission to deliver the world’s first practical flying car.”

The two-seat Terrafugia Transition is equipped with a Dynon Skyview avionics package and powered by the Rotax 912iS Sport engine, which is capable of running on either premium gasoline or 100LL. Features include a whole-airframe parachute, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, rigid carbon fiber safety cage and folding wings. In the air, the Transition has a top speed of 100 mph, range of 400 miles and useful load of 500 pounds. Ground performance numbers have not yet been published.